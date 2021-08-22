Afghanistan crisis live: More Indians stranded in Kabul to return home
India steps up evacuations as Taliban continue negotiations to form a government after seizing power a week ago in Kabul.
In this photo provided by the Ministry of Defence, members of the British and US military engage in the evacuation of people out of Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Ministry of Defence via AP)
An estimated 300 Indians are expected to fly home from Afghanistan by Sunday as the government evacuates citizens after the militant Taliban group occupied Kabul a week ago.
The Indians at the Kabul airport are likely to be flown back on Sunday while approximately 85 Indian nationals who were rescued and flown to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, will be flown to Delhi on an Air India airliner overnight, NDTV reported quoting sources. Indians will also be flying into India on Vistara and IndiGo flights from the UAE.
The Russian ambassador in Kabul has said the Taliban have asked his embassy to convey their offer of a deal to a remaining pro-government holdout in northern Afghanistan, the AP reported.
