Africa could be next century's growth engine: L&T CEO Subrahmanyan

-
ALSO READ
L&T defers salary appraisals over Rs 12,000 cr billing loss since lockdown
Larsen & Toubro gains for seventh straight day; stock up 19% in 2 weeks
L&T gains for sixth straight day, up 12% in 2 days on multiple order wins
Larsen & Toubro trades higher for fourth straight day; stock surges 7%
Larsen & Toubro hits over three-month low; stock declines 13% in one month
-
Africa could be the next century's economic growth engine, and Larsen & Toubro hopes to be a part of its journey, L&T chief executive and managing director S N Subrahmanyan said on Tuesday.
He was addressing a session on Reimagining Resilient Africa during FICCI LEADS 2020 event.
"Africa could be the next century's economic growth engine...We hope to be a part of the ecosystem of Africa. Make India proud and Africa proud," Subrahmanyan said.
Africa would require new investment to the tune of USD 25-30 billion in the next decade to meet its requirement, as per a Ficci statement.
"This is an absolute necessity, and it will come into play not only via physical infrastructure, including health centres, hospitals, better medical facilities but also through digital health connect. L&T will do whatever required to develop the African continent," Subrahmanyan said.
R V Kanoria, former Ficci president, said Africa could be the answer to the food security needs of the world.
Africa has developed to attract investments from emerging markets. African countries offer a decent return on investment, loyalty to the relationship and long-term prospect, he added.
Busi Mabuza, Chairperson, Industrial Development Corporation, South Africa, mentioned that COVID-19 has pushed Africa into recession.
She said Africa needs to focus more on the African value chain, education system, infrastructure, financial services, health facilities to become a resilient nation.
She also emphasized that Africa should focus on cybersecurity and data privacy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU