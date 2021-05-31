After SC setback, Maharashtra govt extends EWS quota to Marathas

-
The Maharashtra government on Monday extended benefits under the the economically weaker section (EWS) quota to the Maratha community, days after the Supreme Court scrapped a separate reservation in jobs and education for the dominant social group.
A government order (GO) to this effect was issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) here.
At present, a 10 per cent EWS quota is in force for those sections of the society which are not covered by any kind of reservations. The central law on the EWS quota was enacted more than two years ago to allow reservation for the poor in jobs and education among the general category.
The GAD order said the Maratha community, which has been classified as a Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC), can avail the 10 per cent EWS quota.
The SC had, on May 5, struck down a state law that granted reservations in jobs and education to the Maratha community.
The EWS quota will be applicable to the community from the period of interim stay (on Maratha reservation) on September 9, 2020, to the final verdict by the Supreme Court in May 5 this year, the government order said.
The EWS quota will be applicable for SEBC candidates whose appointments were pending before the interim stay and will not be applicable to those candidates who have benefited from the SEBC quota in appointments and admissions, it said.
In another development, the Shiv Sena-led MVA government extended till June 7, the tenure of the Justice Dilip Bhosale Committee, set up to review the apex court's May 5 verdict and advice the state on the future course of action.
Earlier, the multi-member committee was supposed to submit its report on or before May 31.
