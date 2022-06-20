'Agnipath': Army announces recruitment, registration from next month

-
ALSO READ
How will Agnipath affect the army's modernisation drive?
How will Agnipath affect the army's modernisation drive?
Protests against Agnipath rage on; mobs attack Bihar Deputy CM's house
TMSEp195: 5G auction, Agnipath scheme, markets, Udyam registration
Agnipath intake 'to grow' from 46K annually in first 4 yrs, to 125K per yr
-
The Army on Monday issued a notification for induction of soldiers under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.
The Army said the online registration on the force's recruitment website is mandatory for all the job aspirants under the new model.
It said the online registration will commence from July.
The Army said 'Agniveers' would form a distinct rank in the Indian Army, which would be different from any other existing ranks.
In a detailed note on the scheme, the Army last night said 'Agniveers' will be barred from disclosing classified information gained during the four-year service period to any unauthorised person or source under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.
"With the introduction of this scheme, the enrolment of soldiers in the the regular cadre of the Indian Army, except technical cadres of medical branch, will be available only to those personnel who have completed their engagement period as Agniveer," it said.
The Army said the release of an Agniveer at own request prior to completion of terms of engagement is not permitted.
"However, in most exceptional cases, personnel enrolled under this scheme may be released, if sanctioned by the competent authority," it said.
The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.
Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022. Protests have erupted in several states against the Centre's scheme.
The personnel to be recruited under the new scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'.
The Army said the new recruits will be subjected to the provisions of the Army Act, 1950, and will be liable to go wherever ordered by land, sea or air.
It said a "distinctive insignia" will be worn by the Agniveers on their uniform during their service period and that detailed instructions on it will be issued separately.
The Army said based on organisational requirements and policies, 'Agniveers', on completion of their engagement period in each batch, will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the regular cadre.
"These applications will be considered in a centralised manner by the Army based on objective criteria, including performance during their engagement period and not more than 25 per cent of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in regular cadre post completion of their four-year engagement period," according to the document released by the Army.
"Agniveers so enrolled as regular cadre would be required to serve for a further engagement period of 15 years and will be governed by terms and conditions of service (of Junior Commissioned Officer/ Other Ranks) currently in vogue," it said.
The Army said the Agniveers will not have any right to be selected after completion of their four-year tenure.
As part of the enrolment process, each 'Agniveer' will be required to formally accept all terms and conditions of the 'Agnipath' scheme. For personnel below the age of 18 years, the enrolment form will be required to be signed by the parents or guardians, according to the document.
The 'Agniveers' will be eligible for 30 days leave in a year as against 90 days for those in regular service. Medical leave will be granted based on medical advice.
The Army said 30 per cent of the monthly salary of the Agniveers will be compulsorily deposited in a corpus and an equal amount will be contributed by the government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU