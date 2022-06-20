Latest news LIVE: Bharat Bandh today amid protests over Agnipath scheme
Latest live news updates: From protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ED summon, catch all the latest updates here
Topics Bharat Bandh | Congress | National Herald case
BS Web Team |
New Delhi
Last Updated at June 20, 2022 07:02 IST
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
People block Jalandhar-Delhi National Highway to protest against Centre's Agnipath scheme, in Jalandhar. (Photo: PTI)
Live updates: Amid the ongoing nationwide protests against the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme, some organisations have called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday. Several state governments and local authorities have tightened the security as precautionary measures in the view of the proposed Bharat Bandh. However, the central government has stayed firm on its roll out of the short-term military recruitment scheme in the armed forces even as youths across the country continue to protest.
The Congress party will hold a nationwide protest on Monday as Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. It would be the fourth day of Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the agency. Congress will hold peaceful protests across the country against the central government's "vendetta politics". Congress' protests will come in line with the nationwide demonstrations against the Agnipath scheme, as the party has strongly criticised the government's new policy and has asked to roll back the scheme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Karnataka on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27,000 crore.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his allies lost their absolute majority in the National Assembly on Sunday, in a blow to his plans for the second term. French ministers and close aides acknowledged their lose, saying they would now have to reach out to others beyond their alliance to govern the country.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh