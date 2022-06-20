JUST IN

PM Modi to attend host of events on two-day Karnataka visit starting Monday
Congress holds 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar in support of Agnipath protest
Agnipath scheme has left India's youth feeling dejected: BSP chief Mayawati
Recognise 'fake nationalists': Priyanka Gandhi on Agnipath protests
Rajnath Singh meets chiefs of Army, Navy and IAF amid Agnipath protests
PM forcing youth to walk on 'Agnipath' of unemployment: Rahul Gandhi
Plane catches fire after take-off from Patna airport; all passengers safe
Central govt changing face of Delhi, modernising it, says PM Modi
India to grant e-visas to over 100 Sikhs, Hindus in Afghanistan on priority
Govt asks employees to opt for lowest air fare, book 21-days in advance
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest news LIVE: Bharat Bandh today amid protests over Agnipath scheme

Latest live news updates: From protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ED summon, catch all the latest updates here

Topics
Bharat Bandh | Congress | National Herald case

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

People block Jalandhar-Delhi National Highway to protest against Centre's Agnipath scheme, in Jalandhar (Photo: PTI)
People block Jalandhar-Delhi National Highway to protest against Centre's Agnipath scheme, in Jalandhar. (Photo: PTI)
Live updates: Amid the ongoing nationwide protests against the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme, some organisations have called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday. Several state governments and local authorities have tightened the security as precautionary measures in the view of the proposed Bharat Bandh. However, the central government has stayed firm on its roll out of the short-term military recruitment scheme in the armed forces even as youths across the country continue to protest. 

The Congress party will hold a nationwide protest on Monday as Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. It would be the fourth day of Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the agency. Congress will hold peaceful protests across the country against the central government's "vendetta politics". Congress' protests will come in line with the nationwide demonstrations against the Agnipath scheme, as the party has strongly criticised the government's new policy and has asked to roll back the scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Karnataka on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27,000 crore.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his allies lost their absolute majority in the National Assembly on Sunday, in a blow to his plans for the second term. French ministers and close aides acknowledged their lose, saying they would now have to reach out to others beyond their alliance to govern the country.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Bharat Bandh

First Published: Mon, June 20 2022. 07:02 IST

.