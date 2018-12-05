AgustaWestland deal 'middleman' Christian Michel sent to 5-day CBI custody

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3600 crore helicopter deal, was sent to five days (CBI) custody on Wednesday.

Michel, who arrived in the capital in the wee hours of Wednesday after being extradited from Dubai, was produced before a special court here.

DP Singh appeared for the in the special court. The had asked for 14 days custody of Michel stating that we need his custody to confront him with some important documents. Michel's Aljo K Joseph, however, opposed it.

Michel has moved a bail plea. The court, however, kept it pending for next hearing. The court allowed Michel's one hour each in the morning and evening for consultancy.

According to CBI sources, Michel complained of anxiety during questioning by CBI and subsequently, he was given medicine.

On Tuesday, the CBI tweeted, "Wanted fugitive criminal James who has been avoiding criminal proceedings in in AgustaWestlandCase is being extradited by UAE Authorities to Under the guidance of Ajit Doval, Security Advisor (NSA), the entire operation is being coordinated by Incharge Director/CBI M. Nageswara Rao. A team led by A. Sai Manohar, Joint Director/CBI has been to for the purpose."

Michel's extradition, which took place days after a court rejected his plea against the move, marks a major success for central government and Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who had been pushing for his extradition.

The Rs 3,600 crore VIP helicopter deal, finalised during the previous government of Manmohan Singh, had got mired in allegations of kickbacks. The 54-year-old Michel is an accused in the case along with some others including former Air Chief SP Tyagi.

According to the charge sheet filed in a court here two years back, Michel had received kickbacks to the tune of 30 million Euros from for the deal involving a purchase of 12 VIP helicopters. The deal, signed in 2007, was scrapped in 2013 following the bribery allegations.

CBI's request for Michel's extradition was forwarded to the UAE authorities on March 19 last year through diplomatic channels. The investigative agency filed a charge sheet in a trial court on September 1 the same year against Michel and 11 other accused. A month later, on October 11, the trial court took cognizance of the offences.

Extradition proceedings were held before on the extradition request of CBI. Vide order dated November 19, 2018 the upheld the lower court decision for the possibility of extraditing Michel to Indian authorities. Accordingly, Michel was extradited to face the legal proceedings in

