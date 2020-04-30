Ahmedabad civil hospital to serve herbal tea as per Ayush guidelines

Even as ayurvedic treatment is making its way amid the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic outbreak, Ahmedabad civil hospital on Thursday said that it will now serve its patients with 'herbal tea' based on the Centre's guidelines.

The Central government's Ayush ministry has suggested daily distribution of herbal tea for enhancing immunity of Covid-19 patients in order to contain its spread. Based on the ministry guidelines and state government notification, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has begun serving 932 Covid-19 patients being treated in the hospital with 'herbal tea' twice a day.





As per the guidelines, the Gujarat government has advised herbal or ayurvedic tea made of dry ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, mint, lemon, raisins and jaggery to enhance their immunity.

Gujarat government has set up several Covid-19 dedicated hospitals in various districts, including dedicating 1200 beds at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital where 932 Covid-19 positive patients are being treated. Along with allopathic treatment, 40 ml of herbal tea is being served to these patients to enhance their immunity.

Apart from serving herbal/ayurvedic tea twice during the day, patients will also be put on a special diet plan, the state government stated on Thursday.