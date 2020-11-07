Ahmedabad reports 182 fresh Covid-19 cases, two new deaths; 207 recoveries

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat: Ahmedabad's Covid-19 case count nears 27,000-mark; six more die
Ahmedabad reports 177 new Covid-19 cases, 200 recoveries, 3 deaths
Ahmedabad coronavirus update: City's case count reaches 32,696; three die
Gujarat: Ahmedabad reports 157 new Covid-19 cases; 173 discharged
Ahmedabad: Over 80% beds in designated private hospitals occupied
-
Ahmedabad reported 182 COVID-19
cases on Saturday, taking the district's tally to 43,738, while two people died and 207 recovered during the day, an official said.
The toll in the district is 1,932 while the number of people who have been discharged stands at 38,608, he added.
"Ahmedabad city reported 189 recoveries against 161 new cases, while the rural areas reported 18 recoveries and 21 new cases. In the city, north west zone has the highest number of active cases at 447, followed by 443 in south and 438 in west. Central zone, with 282 cases, is at the bottom of the list," the official said.
An Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation official said action would be taken under the Epidemic Diseases Act against eight patients who were found to have violated isolation rules over the past two days by remaining missing from their homes.
The number of micro containment areas under AMC limits reached 101 after eight areas were added and one removed from the earlier list of 94, he added.
Rural Ahmedabad now has 3,074 cases, while recovery rate has reached 97 per cent as 2,990 people have been discharged so far, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU