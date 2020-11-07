Ahmedabad reports 182 fresh Covid-19 cases, two new deaths; 207 recoveries

reported 182 COVID-19



cases on Saturday, taking the district's tally to 43,738, while two people died and 207 recovered during the day, an official said.

The toll in the district is 1,932 while the number of people who have been discharged stands at 38,608, he added.

" city reported 189 recoveries against 161 new cases, while the rural areas reported 18 recoveries and 21 new cases. In the city, north west zone has the highest number of active cases at 447, followed by 443 in south and 438 in west. Central zone, with 282 cases, is at the bottom of the list," the official said.

An Municipal Corporation official said action would be taken under the Epidemic Diseases Act against eight patients who were found to have violated isolation rules over the past two days by remaining missing from their homes.

The number of micro containment areas under AMC limits reached 101 after eight areas were added and one removed from the earlier list of 94, he added.

Rural Ahmedabad now has 3,074 cases, while recovery rate has reached 97 per cent as 2,990 people have been discharged so far, he said.

