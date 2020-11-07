Meghalaya's Covid-19 tally crosses 10,000 mark with 68 fresh cases

-
Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally
crossed the 10,000 mark on Saturday as 68 more people tested positive for the virus, while two fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 93, a senior health department official said.
The 68 new COVID-19 cases pushed the state's tally to 10,047, Health Services Director Aman War said.
The new cases were reported from East Khasi Hills district (24), West Jaintia Hills (18), Ri-Bhoi (9), West Garo Hills (8), South Garo Hills (5), East Jaintia Hills (2) and South West Garo Hills district (2), he said.
The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 995, he said, adding 55 patients recovered from the infection on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,959.
A total of 2.1 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the state, War added.
