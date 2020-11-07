Madhya Pradesh adds 865 new Covid-19 cases; 792 recover from the infection

-
The number of COVID-19 cases in
Madhya Pradesh rose to 1,76,468 on Saturday with 865 more detections while 13 fatalities took the toll to 3,017, a health official said.
A total of 792 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the count of recoveries to 1,65,715, he said.
While three patients died in Indore, two each succumbed to the viral infection in Ratlam and Rajgarh. One patient died each in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Morena, Betul and Agar Malwa, the official added.
Of the 865 fresh cases, Bhopal accounted for 173 cases, Indore 81, Gwalior 81 and Jabalpur 31.
The overall number of cases in Indore rose to 34,528 and to 25,893 in Bhopal.
The death toll in Indore stood at 690 while it is 488 in Bhopal, the official added.
Jabalpur and Gwalior so far recorded 13,000 and 12,679 cases, respectively, he said.
Indore now has 1,730 active cases, followed by 1,556 in Bhopal, 539 in Jabalpur and 416 in Gwalior.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 1,76,468, new cases 865, death toll 3,017, recovered 1,65,715, active cases 7,736, number of people tested so far 31,23,070.
