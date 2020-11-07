Goa registers 169 fresh coronavirus cases; 8 more deaths: Health department

With the addition of 169 fresh



cases of coronavirus, the tally in went up to 44,916 on Saturday, an official from the health department said.

Moreover, the deaths of eight COVID-19 patients during the day has raised the toll to 641 in the coastal state, the official said.

At least 183 persons were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 42,239, he said.

With this, the state currently has 2,036 active cases, the official said, adding that 1,263 samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 44,916, new cases 169, death toll 641, discharged 42,239, active cases 2,036, samples tested till date 3,11,014.

