AIADMK General Council ratifies Palaniswami as CM candidate

The ruling AIADMK's General Council in Tamil Nadu on Saturday ratified the nomination of Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister K. Palaniswami as the party's Chief Ministerial candidate in the upcoming assembly elections.
The Council passed a resolution at a meeting held near Chennai.
The Council also authorised party Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Palaniswami to decide and finalise the poll allies, the seat sharing pact with them and devise the poll strategy to retain power.
The AIADMK's General Council's resolution ratifying the Chief Ministerial candidate's decision comes at a time when the state leaders of BJP have been saying its high command would announce the same as the head of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) head.
However, the AIADMK leaders have been categorical in saying in Tamil Nadu it is the party that would lead the alliance and those agreeable can stay and others can leave.
The General Council also ratified the 11-member steering committee set up in October 2020.
The Council in a resolution also condemned DMK President M.K. Stalin for criticising Palaniswami.
The meeting was presided over by the party Presidium Chairman E. Madhusudhanan.
The AIADMK, DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and MNM (Makkal Needhi Maiam) have already started their election campaigning for the forthcoming state Assembly elections.
--IANS
vj/pgh
