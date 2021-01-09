Sonia holds virtual meet to discuss political situation, farmers' issue

Day after the eighth round of talks between the government and protesting farm unions failed to resolve the deadlock over three new agricultural reform laws, interim president on Saturday held a virtual meeting with the party's General Secretaries and In-Charges to discuss the current political scenario and farmers' issue, sources said.

Besides Sonia Gandhi, General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Rajeev Sataval, Manickam Tagore, Tariq Anwar, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jitin Prasada, Pawan Bansal, Rajeev Shukla, Bhakta Charan Das, Ajay Maken, P.L. Punia and several others attended the meeting.

On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi met party's MPs and MLAs staging protest at Jantar Mantar here against the three farm laws for the last 32 days.

Priyanka expressed that whole-heartedly support the farmer unions demand.

She further said that we are not going to move back and the only solution to the stalemate is that the government must repeal the three farm laws.

The next round of meeting between farm unions and government is scheduled to take place on January 15.

