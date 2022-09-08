AIIMS Delhi developing app to improve treatment, care of eye patients

-
-
The R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS, Delhi is developing a mobile app to improve treatment and care of patients awaiting corneal transplantation and to monitor those who have undergone the procedure.
Eye patients from across the country will be able to consult doctors at the facility through the app and get their advice. It will also help to track and constantly monitor the patients who are waiting for the surgery.
"Covid has also made us realise that you have to approach people in a different manner because it may be difficult to approach physically at all times, especially those living in far-off places," Dr J S Titiyal, chief of the centre, said.
"Through the application, doctors can have direct interactions with patients. There will also be a camera system, using which patients can share photos of their eyes and explain their problems and symptoms. Doctors can diagnose them, and if the patients are registered with us, we can tell them the timeframe for admission and surgery at the centre," he said.
Titiyal said patients can also be called in on priority based on their disease progression.
Besides, the app will also help track patients who have undergone transplantation, he added.
After a transplant surgery, follow-up becomes quite difficult, the doctor said.
"If somebody develops a rejection of a transplant, it has to be taken care of within a few days. If the patient comes after one or two weeks, you cannot reverse the rejection. If such a patient is tracked, he or she can be rushed to a nearby hospital so that their graft can be saved.
"We will also be connected to various hospitals where people are trained to carry out transplantation or can take care of post-transplant patients," Titiyal said.
The app is expected to be operational in six months.
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 13:36 IST