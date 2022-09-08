Phulwari Sharif case: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Bihar

In a latest development in the Phulwari Sharif case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday was conducting search operations at multiple places in Bihar, including Chhapra, Darbhanga, Arriya, Muzaffarpur and Patna.

The raids were being held in connection with its probe into a suspected terror module allegedly linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The PFI's members were found with highly objectionable materials. The outfit was alleged to be running arms training camps under the guise of martial arts training and were aiming to make India an 'Islamic State by 2047'. The case was later taken over by the .

According to sources, Salim Akhtar's house in Nalanda and Ehsan Parwez's house in Arriya were being searched by the .

On July 28, conducted raids at Patna, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Nalanda and Madhubani districts of and recovered digital evidence.

The case was initially registered on July 12 with Police Station Phulwari Sharif and later on after getting directions of Union Home Ministry the NIA re registered the case on July 22 under sections 120, 120B, 121, 121A, 153A, 153-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code

The Police had found PFI's members had links with banned organisations SIMI.

The police had arrested five persons in this connection and had identified around 26 suspects.

The police probe had indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on their target.

Patna Police had arrested Athar Parvez and Mohammed Jalaluddin from the Phulwari Sharif area. At their instance later on three more accused identified as Margoob Danish, Arman Malil and Shabbir were arrested.

They were allegedly running a terror module and were brainwashing Muslim youths.

Parvez is said to be a member of SIMI and had been providing training to youths. Manjar Alam, the brother of Parvez had been arrested in connection with Patna's Gandhi Maidan bomb blast that took place in 2013 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hunkar Rally. Alam was also involved in the Bodh Gaya blast. He is currently in judicial custody.

Mohammed Jalaluddin is also said to be a member of SIMI. The police have claimed that they had tried to execute terror strike during the PM's rally.

The police had recovered sensational documents from Jalaluddin and Parvez in which it was written that they would make India an Islamic State by 2047.

Both on the pretext of providing physical training to youths, were brainwashing them in Patna. They were allegedly provoking Muslim youths against the Hindu community.

--IANS

atk/dpb

