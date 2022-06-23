AIIMS Delhi director Randeep Guleria gets another three-month extension

The tenure of New Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria has been extended by another three months, according to an office memorandum issued by the premier hospital on Thursday.

Dr Guleria was appointed as the director for a term of five years on March 28, 2017.

Before his tenure was to end on March 24, it was extended by three months till June 24.

"The President, AIIMS, New Delhi is pleased to further extend his tenure as Director, AIIMS, New Delhi w.e.f. 25.06.2022 by three months or by the time new Director is appointed, whichever is earlier. Other terms and conditions of his appointment would be in accordance with the Rules of the Institute," the fresh memorandum said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the prime minister met on June 20 seeking a wider panel of names for the post of director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

"... The Competent Authority in the ACC has directed to return the instant proposal with the request to send a wider panel of names for consideration of the ACC," stated an office memorandum sent to the Union by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel and Training on June 20.

Earlier in March, the names of three doctors, short-listed by a search-cum-selection committee and subsequently approved by the Institute Body, the top decision-making body of the AIIMS, were sent to the ACC for final approval.

The doctors whose names were recommended were Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology; Rajesh Malhotra, chief of Trauma Centre and the head of the department of orthopaedics; and Pramod Garg, professor in the gastroenterology department.

