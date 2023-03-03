Air Asia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar

A Pune-bound Air Asia made an at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar after a bird-hit incident on Thursday, the Airport Authority informed.

The Air Authority informed in a statement that, "Pune bound Air Asia made an at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar after a bird-hit incident, soon after the take-off. The aircraft is being assessed, and all the passengers are safe."

Reacting to the incident, Air Asia said that the has returned to Bhubaneshwar for detailed inspection after suffering a bird hit.

"VT-ATF, operating from Bhubaneswar to Pune, suffered a bird hit after takeoff and returned to Bhubneshwar for detailed inspection. We are attending to guests and taking steps to minimise the impact on other scheduled operations," the Air Asia spokesperson said.

He further added saying, "We are attending to guests and taking steps to minimise the impact on other scheduled operations. We regret the inconvenience caused due to circumstances beyond our control.

