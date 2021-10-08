Air Force Day: PM greets air warriors, says IAF synonymous with courage

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings on Air Force Day, and said the Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism.
The Indian Air Force was raised on this day in 1932.
In a tweet Modi said, "Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges.
