Air India apologises for denying Indian table tennis team to board flight

Terming the incident unfortunate, the carrier has tendered an apology to the Indian team, who were denied boarding on the Delhi- flight on Sunday.

In a statement, an spokesperson said, "This was a very unfortunate incident, we apologise to the players and we are arranging next available flights."

On Sunday, took to stating that the Indian contingent, comprising 17 players and officials of Indian team were denied boarding on the Melbourne-bound flight due to overbooking.

Batra had also tagged and Narendra Modi's office in her tweet.

"Our contingent of total 17 players and officials of Indian table tennis team including CWG medalist myself, Sharath Kamal, Mouma Das, Madhurika, Harmeet, Suthirta, Sathyan were supposed to fly today to by AI 0308 to participate in ITTF World Tour from tom," the tweeted.

"On reaching counter we were told that flight is overbooked and only 10 members of TT team can fly which left us in a shock.7 of us are still unable to fly. All the tickets were booked by @Ra_THORe @PMOIndia Shocked at such mismanagement by @airindiain," she added.

However, Batra later posted a photograph of herself on with a boarding pass in hand and thanked Neelam Kapur, of of India, for taking prompt action in this regard.

The Indian contingent was scheduled to participate at the ITTF World Tour which is set to begin today in