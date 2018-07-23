JUST IN
Police arrest third accused in Alwar lynching case, search on for another
Business Standard

Better to be a cow than a Muslim at some places in India: Shashi Tharoor

The remarks came days after 28-year-old Akbar Khan was lynched by a mob in Rajasthan's Alwar district on suspicion of cow smuggling

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said it was safer "to be a cow than a Muslim" at many places in India, remarks that may trigger a controversy.

Tharoor's remarks comes close on the heels of his "Hindu Pakistan" statement that invited criticism from his political opponents.

"Why BJP Ministers' claims about reduction in communal violence don't stand up to the facts: It seems safer in many places to be a cow than a Muslim," Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

 


 He also posted the link of his article published on a news portal, which had the "cow-Muslim" remark.

The remarks also came days after 28-year-old Akbar Khan was lynched by a mob in Rajasthan's Alwar district on suspicion of cow smuggling.
First Published: Mon, July 23 2018. 07:51 IST

