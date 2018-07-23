Better to be a cow than a Muslim at some places in India: Shashi Tharoor

leader on Sunday said it was safer "to be a cow than a Muslim" at many places in India, remarks that may trigger a controversy.

Tharoor's remarks comes close on the heels of his "Hindu Pakistan" statement that invited criticism from his political opponents.

"Why Ministers' claims about reduction in don't stand up to the facts: It seems safer in many places to be a cow than a Muslim," Tharoor wrote on Twitter.





Why Ministers' claims about reduction in don't stand up to the facts: It seems safer in many places to be a cow than a Muslim. https://t.co/ZACOJ005rs — (@ShashiTharoor) July 22, 2018

He also posted the link of his article published on a news portal, which had the "cow-Muslim" remark.

The remarks also came days after 28-year-old Akbar Khan was lynched by a mob in Rajasthan's Alwar district on suspicion of cow smuggling.