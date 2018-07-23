JUST IN
SC says there can't be complete ban on protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

A bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said there was a need for striking a balance between conflicting rights such as right to protest and right of citizens to live peacefully

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jantar Mantar, Dalit protest, Saharanpur
People from the Dalit community hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday said there cannot be a "complete ban" on holding protests and sit-ins at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, and asked the Centre to frame guidelines for according sanctions to such events.

A bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said there was a need for striking a balance between conflicting rights such as right to protest and right of citizens to live peacefully.

"There cannot be a complete ban on holding protests at places like Jantar Mantar and Boat Club (near India Gate)," the bench said while directing the Centre to frame guidelines on the matter.

The verdict came on a batch of petitions, including the one filed by Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sanghtan challenging the decision of the National Green Tribunal, which had banned all kinds of protests at these (Jantar Mantar, Boat Club) places.
First Published: Mon, July 23 2018. 11:40 IST

