Two railway cops kill LIC agent after failing to kidnap him, arrested

A 28-year-old LIC agent was killed allegedly by two (RPF) policemen after he resisted their attempt to kidnap him, police said on Sunday.

On the intervening night of July 19 and 20, police filed a missing complaint about one Prem Kumar, Nupur Prasad, of Police (North), said.

During enquiry, the police found that had gone to Ajay Kumar's residence after they called him. was posted in the as a dog handler, she said.

Subsequently, was interrogated and the motorcycle of the deceased was recovered within 50 metres of the constable's residence, the said.

During interrogation, he confessed to his crime that he and another of the wanted to earn quick money so they decided to kidnap

The accused thought since was an LIC agent, he would have enough money and was an easy target.

He allegedly killed Prem Kumar while trying to overpower him, she said.

The accused then disposed of the body in a riverbed at Itawa in a box, the added.

was posted in Aligarh's Bannadevi police station, the DCP said.

The accused constable was arrested on Saturday and was taken in police custody, the said.

The body of the deceased has been recovered, she said.