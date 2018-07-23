Two railway cops kill LIC agent after failing to kidnap him, arrested

-
A 28-year-old LIC agent was killed allegedly by two Railway Protection Force (RPF) policemen after he resisted their attempt to kidnap him, police said on Sunday.
On the intervening night of July 19 and 20, police filed a missing complaint about one Prem Kumar, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said.
During enquiry, the police found that Prem Kumar had gone to constable Ajay Kumar's residence after they called him. Ajay Kumar was posted in the Railway Protection Force as a dog handler, she said.
Subsequently, Ajay Kumar was interrogated and the motorcycle of the deceased was recovered within 50 metres of the constable's residence, the officer said.
During interrogation, he confessed to his crime that he and another constable Sarvesh of the Uttar Pradesh Police wanted to earn quick money so they decided to kidnap Prem Kumar.
The accused thought since Prem Kumar was an LIC agent, he would have enough money and was an easy target.
He allegedly killed Prem Kumar while trying to overpower him, she said.
The accused then disposed of the body in a riverbed at Itawa in a box, the officer added.
Constable Sarvesh was posted in Aligarh's Bannadevi police station, the DCP said.
The accused constable was arrested on Saturday and was taken in police custody, the officer said.
The body of the deceased has been recovered, she said.
