Air India Express cabin crew held for gold smuggling in Kochi airport
Business Standard

Air India Express cabin crew held for gold smuggling in Kochi airport

An Air India Express flight cabin crew has been arrested by the Customs for allegedly smuggling over 1.4 kg gold through Cochin International Airport near here, official sources said on Thursday

Topics
air india express | Gold smuggling | Kochi

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

Air India Express
(Photo courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)

An Air India Express flight cabin crew has been arrested by the Customs for allegedly smuggling over 1.4 kg gold through Cochin International Airport near here, official sources said on Thursday.

The crew of Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi Air India Express flight was apprehended by the Customs sleuths, who recovered the gold that was wrapped around his hands on Wednesday. Air India Express said the arrested crew has been placed on suspension with immediate effect. The airline said it has zero tolerance for such behaviour and will be taking stern action against the individual including termination of service following receipt of the report from the investigative authorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 12:59 IST

