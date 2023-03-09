JUST IN
ED raids 9 places in Kashmir in connection with MBBS seats allotment racket
Stalin wrote to PM Modi out of fear: TN chief on CM's support to Sisodia
India reports 379 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,177
Suspected spy pigeon with devices fitted on leg caught in Odisha
Modi, Albanese arrive ahead of India-Australia Test match in Ahmedabad
Col Geeta Rana becomes first woman to command EME unit near China border
Actor-Director Satish Kaushik dies at 66; a glance at his remarkable life
Top headlines: India faces high power cut risks, Apple to focus on India
US intel community fears increased tension between India-Pak, India-China
US Senate panel approves Biden's pick Garcetti for India ambassador
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Afghanistan's territory should not be used for sheltering terrorist: India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

15-30% of Rabi crops damaged in Himachal Pradesh due to inadequate rains

The prolonged dry spell in Himachal has caused severe damage to the rabi crops and the maximum loss of Rs 2,857.78 lakh has been suffered in the Hamirpur district of the hill state, officials said

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Rabi crops | Rainfall

Press Trust of India  |  Hamirpur 

Rabi crops, agriculture

The prolonged dry spell in Himachal Pradesh has caused severe damage to the rabi crops and the maximum loss of Rs 2,857.78 lakh has been suffered in the Hamirpur district of the hill state, officials said on Thursday.

As per the report of field officers from across the state, out of 4,01,853 hectares, crops on 85,538.20 hectares of land have been damaged due to inadequate/ deficient rains.

In five districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur up to 33 per cent of Rabi crops have been damaged.

The total loss to the crop was estimated at Rs 9,462 lakh rupees so far in ten out of 12 districts in the state barring the tribal areas of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, a spokesman of the Agriculture department said.

The crop damage was below 33 per in the remaining five districts, the spokesperson added.

Rainfed areas have been hit the most by the weather. The crops of wheat, barley and peas have been affected due to lack of rain, he said.

Areas where farmers were completely dependent on rain for irrigation are the most affected, said State Agriculture Director Rajesh Kaushik.

He advised farmers to take care of their crops and consult the agricultural experts on steps to be initiated to save the crops from being damaged completely.

The state witnessed an overall rain deficiency of about 36 per cent from January 1 to February 28 and about 84 per cent from March 1 till March 8, while the rain deficit was nearly 100 per cent in the month of December 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 12:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU