Air India flight with 129 passengers from Kabul lands in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Taliban takes over Kabul, president Ashraf Ghani flees the country
President Ghani talks with officials regarding security of Kabul citizens
Afghan crisis: As Taliban tighten their grip, Kabul airport only way out
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
We have contingency plans: Govt on evacuation of embassy staff in Kabul
-
An Air India flight with 129 passengers from Kabul has landed in Delhi on Sunday evening. The AI 244 had taken off at 6.06 p.m. on Sunday from the Kabul airport, even as the Taliban reached the Afghan capital and were on the verge of taking power.
"We are monitoring the situation and as of now continuing with our scheduled flights to Kabul," an Air India spokesperson told IANS. Besides, the official said that the next flight for Kabul is scheduled to take off at 8.50 a.m. on Monday.
Expressing despair over the state of affairs in Afghanistan, a woman who boarded the flight told reporters in Delhi that the world has abandoned Afghanistan. "Our friends are going to get killed," she added. The passengers also include diplomats and security officials posted in the Indian Embassy in Kabul.
The situation in Afghanistan worsened further on Sunday, as Kabul has been reportedly taken over by Taliban. Further, President Ashraf Ghani along with National Security Adviser Hamdullah Muhib and head of the administrative office of President Fazel Mahmood Fazli left Afghanistan for Tajikistan.
ALSO READ: Taliban takes over Kabul, president Ashraf Ghani flees the country
Some lawmakers have also fled to Islamabad, including Speaker of Afghan Parliament, Mir Rahman Rahmani, Younus Qanuni, Muhammad Muhaqeq, Karim Khalili, Ahmad Wali Masoud, and Ahmad Zia Masoud, Afghan media reported.
Head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah in a video clip said that Ghani left Afghanistan. Since the US troops have pulled out from the war-ravaged country, Taliban in the past few weeks, has been bringing provinces under its control raising concerns globally.
As the situation in Afghanistan continued to turn from bad to worse with intense fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban, several Indian nationals, including diplomats, have been evacuated from the country.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU