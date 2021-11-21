Air pollution: Delhi schools to remain shut till further orders

-
ALSO READ
What is Air Quality Index? What does it tell about the condition of air?
Air pollution: Supreme Court asks Centre to hold emergency meeting
Lahore most polluted city in the world, as per US Air Quality Index
Are your smog towers working? SC asks Delhi govt as air quality worsens
Delhi's air very poor; no improvement in sight for another 3 days
-
Schools in Delhi will remain closed for physical classes till further orders while online classes and board exams will continue, the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced on Sunday in view of the prevailing air quality situation.
The air quality remained very poor on Sunday morning, authorities here said. The city recorded its air quality index (AQI) at 382 at 9 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 374 on Saturday.
"The environment department has directed to close all the schools with immediate effect till further orders of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas. Therefore, all government and private schools will remain closed till further orders," Additional Director of Education Rita Sharma said.
"However, online teaching learning activities and the examinations for board classes would be conducted as per guidelines issued earlier," the official said.
The Delhi government had on November 13 announced closure of schools and other educational institutions in view of the deteriorating air quality in Delhi.
Schools had reopened for all classes from November 1, after nearly 19 months of closure due to COVID-19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU