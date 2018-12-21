Air quality remains 'very poor', mercury dips below 5 degrees C in Delhi

It was a cold morning in the capital on Friday, the minimum was 4.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below average and air quality remaining 'very poor', the Met said.

According to (CPCB), continued to breathe very poor air with air quality index being 390. The major air pollutants were PM 2.5 and PM 10.

A cold wave has been predicted to last till Saturday.

Temperatures across has been reeling under similar low temperature, an Meteorological Department told IANS. Punjab, and were also experiencing biting cold.

"The sky will remain clear through the day. There was mist and shallow fog in the morning," the IMD said. The maximum was likely to hover around 22 degrees

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 89 per cent -- a condition not favourable for dispersal of pollutants.

Thursday's maximum was 22 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the minimum was 4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.