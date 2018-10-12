Minimum temperature in Delhi drops 3 notches below normal to 17.5 deg C

Mercury fell sharply Friday morning in the capital as the minimum temperature was recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The city saw a low of 24.5 degrees Celsius and a high of 32.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

A MeT official said the dip in the mercury was due to the western disturbance and the temperature will start rising again from Saturday.

The minimum temperature registered at Safdarjung Observatory, the reading of which is considered the official marker for the capital, was 17.5 degrees Celsius.

The city also recorded 69 per cent relative humidity at 8:30 am.

"The minimum recorded at other weather stations are -- Ayanagar (16 degrees Celsius), Ridge (16.4), Lodhi Road (18) and Palam (18.5).

The weatherman has forecast a mainly clear sky with mist in the morning.

The is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius later in the day.

Strong dusty winds had lashed some parts of the city Thursday, bringing down the mercury.

The maximum and minimum temperatures Saturday are likely to settle at 18 and 33 degrees Celsius.