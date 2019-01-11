JUST IN
Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram, son get protection from arrest till Feb 1

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of FIPB approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

P Chidambaram

A Delhi court Friday extended till February 1 interim protection from arrest to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis scam.

Special CBI Judge O P Saini put up the matter for February 1 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, told the court that the ongoing probe was about to be completed.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of FIPB approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.
First Published: Fri, January 11 2019. 14:25 IST

