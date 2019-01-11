JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

11 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to dense fog: All you need to know
Business Standard

AgustaWestland scam: Consular access granted to Christian Michel, says MEA

The British High Commission had sought consular access to Michel after he was arrested in the first week of December

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Michel Christian
Agusta Westland scam accused middleman Michel Christian at CBI headquarters in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

India has granted consular access to Christian Michel, a British national who was brought here from the UAE last month in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal scam.

The British High Commission had sought consular access to Michel after he was arrested in the first week of December.

"Consular access has been granted to Michel," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Michel, 57, was brought to India following his extradition by the United Arab Emirates in connection with the chopper deal case. At present, he is lodged in Tihar jail here.

It is learnt that consular access to Michel was granted on Thursday.

Michel is one of the three middlemen, being probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the case, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa. Michel has denied the charges.

Asked about Pakistan's call for talks with India to improve strained ties, Kumar accused Pakistan of trying to mainstream terror organisations, and said there was no seriousness in its statement on dialogue.

India has been maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.
First Published: Fri, January 11 2019. 14:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements