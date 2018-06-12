Aircel-Maxis case: ED may file fresh chargesheet against Karti Chidambaram

The ED is expected to file a fresh chargesheet in the Aircel-Maxis case on 13 June, pertaining to the role of former P Chidambaram's son Karti in the deal, official sources said on Tuesday.

The chargesheet called the prosecution complaint in the (ED) parlance is expected to be filed before the court of special judge O P Saini. It is expected to underline the role of Karti and others, they said.

The agency has questioned and recorded the statement of Karti in this case at least twice, under the Prevention of Act (PMLA).

Karti was questioned for the first time by the ED in connection with the case which is related to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2006 in this case by his father.

The ED claims that an alleged payment of Rs 2.6 million was made by Aircel Televentures Limited to ASCPL, a firm allegedly linked to Karti, within a few days of this approval, the agency had claimed.

It said it is investigating "the circumstances of said approval granted by the then (Chidambaram)".

approval in the Aircel-Maxis case was granted in March 2006 by the senior even though he was competent to accord approval on project proposals only up to Rs 6 billion and beyond that, it required the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), the ED said.

"In the instant case, the approval for of $800 million (over Rs 35 billion) was sought. Hence, was competent to grant approval. However, approval was not obtained from CCEA," it had alleged.

The agency said its probe revealed that the case of the said was "wrongly projected as an investment of Rs 1.8 billion so that it need not be sent to the to avoid a detailed scrutiny".

It has also claimed that a firm, CMSPL, promoted by Karti and P Chidambaram's nephew A Palaniappan received a sum of about $200,000 from the Maxis group allegedly for procuring a legal compliance software.

The agency said probe revealed that the "software was designed only for use in India and hence, was of no use to a Malaysian company."



In September last year, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 11.6 million of Karti and the firm allegedly linked to him in connection with this case.

The ED, in 2016, had filed a chargesheet in this case against former Telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and four others.

However, the court had later discharged them last year in both the ED and the case pertaining to the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The two agencies subsequently had appealed against this order before the

The ED today questioned P for the second time in this case.