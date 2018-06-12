PNB scam: Special court issues non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi

A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday issued against diamantaire and his family members in the over $2 billion Punjab Bank fraud case after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the last month.

The ED had last week moved the special court seeking warrants against the accused persons.

The non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were issued by Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) judge Salman Azmee against and 10 others, including his family members.

The ED had last month filed a 12,000-page chargesheet in the $2 billion Punjab Bank (PNB) cheating and fraud case against and 23 others, including his father Deepak Modi, sister Purvi Mehta, brother-in-law Maiank Mehta, brother Neeshal Modi and another relative Nehal Modi.

The ED has charged the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the over Rs 130 billion PNB scam case.

Nirav Modi is said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against him.

In a meeting held between Kiren Rijiju and UK Minister of State for Countering Extremism, Baroness Williams in Delhi yesterday, the UK side confirmed the presence of Nirav Modi in Britain.