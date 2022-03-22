Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over LPG price hike, terms it 'gift of inflation'

-
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the ruling BJP over the hike in domestic cooking gas price, terming it "another gift of inflation" for the people after the elections in five states.
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre while domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, ending an over four-and-a-half month election-related hiatus in rate revision.
In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Another gift of inflation from the BJP government for the public... LPG cylinder in Lucknow is close to Rs 1,000 and in Patna above Rs 1,000! Elections over, inflation begins."
While LPG rates were last revised on October 6, 2021, petrol and diesel prices had been on a freeze since November 4 as five states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab went to polls.
LPG prices had gone up by close to Rs 100 per cylinder between July and October 6, 2021, before criticism halted the revision in rates.
Both LPG and auto fuel prices had been on a freeze since then despite the cost of raw material spiralling, first because of demand returning with economies globally rebounding from the pandemic induced slowdown and then due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
