Alembic, Natco, 3 more firms to make anti-black fungus drug: Centre

-
ALSO READ
AIIMS to develop guidelines to treat black fungus amid rising cases
Delhi govt sets up panel for distribution of Amphotericin-B injection
Telangana declares black fungus as notifiable disease under epidemic act
Maharashtra to compile database of mucormycosis to assess its spread
Black Friday 2020: History, its connection with Christmas, Thanksgiving Day
-
The shortage of Amphotericin-B, a drug used for treating mucormycosis, will be resolved soon as various new drug firms have got approvals to manufacture the drug, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.
Mucormycosis, also known as Black Fungus, damages the nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain.
"Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) curing drug #AmphotericinB's shortage will be resolved soon! Within three days, 5 more Pharma companies have got New Drug Approval for producing it in India, in addition to the existing 6 pharma companies," Mandaviya said in a tweet.
Mandaviya, who is the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, also said that existing pharma companies have already started ramping up the production of the drug.
"Indian Companies have also placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of #AmphotericinB. We are leaving no stone unturned to smoothen the situation," he noted.
Further, he said that Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Natco Pharma, Gufic Biosciences, Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Lyca Pharmaceuticals have received approval for production of Amphotericin-B in recent days.
Companies like Mylan, BDR Pharma, Sun Pharma and Cipla are already into the manufacturing of the drug, he added.
Mucormycosis is a very rare infection which is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.
Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) curing drug #AmphotericinB 's shortage will be resolved soon!— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 20, 2021
Within three days, 5 more Pharma companies have got New Drug Approval for producing it in India, in addition to the existing 6 pharma companies. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/hm9KiZgxr4
The doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of mucormycosis among patients with COVID-19 and those who have recently recovered. They believe that mucormycosis may be triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients.
Rajasthan government has declared Black Fungus as an epidemic while other states like Telangana and Tamil Nadu have marked it as a notifiable disease.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU