Telangana sees 3,660 fresh Covid-19 cases, reports 23 fatalities

Telangana's total coronavirus
case count soared past 5.44 lakh with 3,660 fresh infections being added on Thrusday while the toll stood at 3,060 after 23 people succumbed to the deadly disease.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 574, followed by Rangareddy 247 and Medchal Malkajgiri 218, a government bulletin said.
The state has45,757 active cases.
The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at5,44,263 while 4826 were cured in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to4,95,446.
Cumulatively, over 1.43 crore samples have been tested so far.
The samples tested per million population was over 3.85 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate in Telangana was 91.03 per cent, while it was 86.7 per cent in the country.
Meanwhile, the state government has declared Black Fungus (mucormycosis) a disease that is primarily affecting COVID-19 recovered patients, as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.
All government and private health facilities shall follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of Black Fungus by the union health ministry and Indian Council of Medical Research, a notification said.
