All eligible in 15-18 age group in Lakshadweep vaccinated, says admin

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand seeks to vaccinate all eligible people by Jan 20, says CM
Gujarat vaccinates 90% of eligible population with first dose of Covid vax
Most Eligible Bachelor review: A slick, soulless movie that goes nowhere
Post SC rap, Army to grant permanent commission to eligible women officers
85% of India's eligible population administered first Covid dose: Mandaviya
-
Lakshadweep has become first among the Union Territories and the states to have achieved the feat of vaccinating all those eligible in the age group of 15 to 18 years in a short span of time.
In a statement, the administration said all those eligible in the 15-18 age group in the islands were vaccinated within a week after the launch of the vaccination drive.
Administrator Praful K Patel had launched the vaccination drive on January 3 in Kavaratti as part of the nationwide campaign.
"It is remarkable that the target of 3,492 children was achieved within a week after the launch of vaccination drives through various awareness campaigns conducted in schools and mobilisation drives in all the 10 inhabited islands of Lakshadweep," the administration said.
Earlier, Lakshadweep became the first among Union Territories and states to have achieved 100 per cent vaccination in other categories such as healthcare workers, frontline workers and age group above 18 years.
It said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has provided an adequate quantity of Covaxin doses for facilitating the vaccination of children and for administering the booster doses.
The administration said it has also started providing booster doses to frontline workers, healthcare workers and citizens above 60 years of age from January 10 as per the guidelines of ICMR.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU