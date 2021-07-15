All-party delegation from TN to meet Jal Shakti Minister over Mekedatu dam

Amid the rising tension between the Tamil Nadu and the Karnataka governments over the Mekedatu dam project, an All-party delegation from Tamil Nadu will meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the matter in New Delhi on Friday.

The delegation will also seek permission to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an all-party meeting called by the Tamil Nadu government on July 12, three resolutions over the Mekedatu dam project issue were passed.

Earlier on July 12, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the Centre will have to give clearance to the project as per law and there is no reason Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government will stop the project.

Responding to the comments of Bommai, Tamil Nadu Water Resource Durai Murugan said that the state has the right to take a legal course of action to stop Karnataka from constructing the Mekedatu dam.

