All-party delegation from TN to meet Jal Shakti Minister over Mekedatu dam

-
ALSO READ
Mekedatu dam move a 'conspiracy' to hinder water supply to TN: CM
Mekedatu dam issue: SC likely to hear TN's contempt plea on July 27
Mekedatu project across Cauvery will be implemented for sure: K'taka HM
Karnataka will implement Mekedatu project, asserts CM Yediyurappa
No reason for Karnataka to stop Mekedatu dam project, says HM Bommai
-
Amid the rising tension between the Tamil Nadu and the Karnataka governments over the Mekedatu dam project, an All-party delegation from Tamil Nadu will meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the matter in New Delhi on Friday.
The delegation will also seek permission to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In an all-party meeting called by the Tamil Nadu government on July 12, three resolutions over the Mekedatu dam project issue were passed.
Earlier on July 12, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the Centre will have to give clearance to the project as per law and there is no reason Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government will stop the project.
Responding to the comments of Bommai, Tamil Nadu Water Resource Durai Murugan said that the state has the right to take a legal course of action to stop Karnataka from constructing the Mekedatu dam.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU