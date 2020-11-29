Extremely heavy rainfall, strong winds likely in Kerala over next few days

-
ALSO READ
Assam floods: Over 900,000 people affected in 23 districts across state
Kerala revises containment zone norms, CM inaugurates 102 Health Centres
124,000 beds added to 1,426 hospitals in Kerala: CM Vijayan to PM Modi
Elaborate arrangements at airports in Kerala to receive Pravasi Malayalees: Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM, MPs to oppose privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport
-
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has directed the public to be vigilant as the impact of the low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal may cause extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds in parts of Kerala.
"Going to sea from the coast of Kerala will be completely banned from midnight on November 30 as the sea is likely to be very rough from December 1. Those who are currently out fishing should reach the nearest safe shore by midnight on November 30th. These warnings should be strictly followed as there is a slight risk of low pressure turning into a hurricane," said Kerala Chief Minister.
He said according to weather forecast heavy rains and strong winds are likely in southern Kerala as the impact of low pressure is expected in Kerala as well.
"Currently, extreme caution is required in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts as per the weather models. However, from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam, caution is advised and further warnings should be followed," he added.
Chief Minister said that Revenue and Local Government Departments have been directed to prepare for starting relief camps by December 2 in case of strong winds.
"Those who live in unoccupied houses and those whose houses do not have strong roofs should be prepared to relocate for safety in the light of warnings of the coming days," he added.
The State Disaster Management Authority and the Indian Meteorological Department are closely monitoring the development and trajectory of the low-pressure area.
As per the weather forecast, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts will receive very heavy rain on December 1. On December 2, very heavy rainfall is predicted for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU