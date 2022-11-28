JUST IN
Business Standard

Allahabad University students protesting fee hike, gherao vice-chancellor

Allahabad University students, who have been agitating for 83 days to demand rollback of the fee hike, on Monday gheraoed the varsity's vice-chancellor

Topics
Allahabad University | Protest

Press Trust of India  |  Prayagraj (UP) 

Allahabad University students, who have been agitating for 83 days to demand rollback of the fee hike, on Monday gheraoed the varsity's vice-chancellor.

The protesters, led by student leader Ajay Yadav Samrat, gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Sangeeta Srivastava when she was moving towards her car after leaving office.

Police and administration officials controlled the situation and made way for her.

The agitating students also got into a heated argument with Harsh Kumar, the varsity proctor, during the protest.

Samrat said the students had been agitating against the fee hike for 83 days but the vice-chancellor did not even listen to their demands.

The students have alleged that the fees for undergraduate courses, which were Rs 975 a year, have been hiked over 300 per cent to Rs 4,151.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 20:24 IST

