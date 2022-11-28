Delhi school receives bomb threat in e-mail, nothing recovered: Police

JUST IN
The Delhi Police on Monday received an email regarding a bomb being placed on a school campus here in south Delhi, officials said

Delhi | school | Delhi Police

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi Police on Monday received an email regarding a bomb being placed on a school campus here in south Delhi, officials said.

A senior police officer said that the email was received on Monday regarding the bomb placed in Indian Public School, Sadiq Nagar.

The local police were informed and the bomb disposal squad, and dog squad rushed to the spot. The school campus was evacuated and a thorough search has been made, police said.

However, nothing has been recovered.

It seems to be a mischief, the officer said, adding that the details of the email are being checked.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 20:20 IST

