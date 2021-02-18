Allow companies to vaccinate employees: Confederation of Indian Industry

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
-
CII has asked the government to allow companies to vaccinate their employees and family members for Covid 19.
CII asked the government to consider industry participation in ramping up the vaccination programme.
"It is suggested that for ensuring faster rollout and for providing confidence to workers at the workplace, business enterprises could be permitted to vaccinate their employees and immediate family members. Enterprises could also assist in the vaccine rollout for surrounding communities on a CSR basis as well," it said.
It is estimated that such a programme could benefit an additional 100 million workers in the formal sector and local communities by providing access to the vaccine. While contributing to the Government's program, Industry would fully comply with all the guidelines instituted by the Government.
CII also suggested that private providers, with appropriate checks and balances, be allowed to vaccinate and support the Government to both utilize the available vaccines as well as amplify the number of vaccinations with all necessary norms and compliances.
The exercise will allow the Government to reach its identified target priority groups quicker, which will be critical for getting the workforce back to work and the economy back on track.
As all vaccines have a finite period of longevity and the matter of possible expiry of many of these vaccines is of national concern, it is recommended that all stakeholders must contribute in a manner that all vaccines available in the country are well utilised and well in time.
"By opening the vaccination process to private sector, the large cohort of those willing to take the vaccines would enable full utilization of the vaccines within the expiry period," CII said.
"Industry can supplement and contribute to the Government's program with appropriate checks and balances, throughout the envisaged three phases, so as to further reach out the vaccine to those sections of the population who can contribute to the economic revival of the country," stated T.V. Narendran, President Designate Chairman of CII's Vaccine Task Force.
Taking cognizance of the fact that the second phase of inoculating those over 50 years will be a particularly challenging task, with requirements for significantly increased vaccinating sites and vaccinators, CII has come out with three key recommendations.
--IANS
san/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU