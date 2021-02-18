Allow companies to vaccinate employees: Confederation of Indian Industry

CII has asked the government to allow companies to vaccinate their employees and family members for Covid 19.

CII asked the government to consider industry participation in ramping up the vaccination programme.

"It is suggested that for ensuring faster rollout and for providing confidence to workers at the workplace, business enterprises could be permitted to vaccinate their employees and immediate family members. Enterprises could also assist in the vaccine rollout for surrounding communities on a CSR basis as well," it said.

It is estimated that such a programme could benefit an additional 100 million workers in the formal sector and local communities by providing access to the vaccine. While contributing to the Government's program, Industry would fully comply with all the guidelines instituted by the Government.

CII also suggested that private providers, with appropriate checks and balances, be allowed to vaccinate and support the Government to both utilize the available vaccines as well as amplify the number of vaccinations with all necessary norms and compliances.

The exercise will allow the Government to reach its identified target priority groups quicker, which will be critical for getting the workforce back to work and the economy back on track.

As all vaccines have a finite period of longevity and the matter of possible expiry of many of these vaccines is of national concern, it is recommended that all stakeholders must contribute in a manner that all vaccines available in the country are well utilised and well in time.

"By opening the vaccination process to private sector, the large cohort of those willing to take the vaccines would enable full utilization of the vaccines within the expiry period," CII said.

"Industry can supplement and contribute to the Government's program with appropriate checks and balances, throughout the envisaged three phases, so as to further reach out the vaccine to those sections of the population who can contribute to the economic revival of the country," stated T.V. Narendran, President Designate Chairman of CII's Vaccine Task Force.

Taking cognizance of the fact that the second phase of inoculating those over 50 years will be a particularly challenging task, with requirements for significantly increased vaccinating sites and vaccinators, CII has come out with three key recommendations.

