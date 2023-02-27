JUST IN
IISc-incubated start-up unveils sickle-cell anaemia diagnostic kit
Business Standard

Along with Sisodia, police has arrested 80% of party's leadership: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that 80 per cent of the party leadership had been arrested by the police along with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Topics
AAP | Manish Sisodia | Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Shimla: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in Shimla, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that 80 per cent of the party leadership had been arrested by the police along with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Terming the situation a sign of Emergency, AAP leaders said that the Centre is doing the same thing that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi did during the 1975 Emergency.

Accusing the Central government of wrongful detention, the AAP leaders alleged that while detention is for one or two hours, their leaders had been detained for almost 24 hours and it was illegal to do so.

Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Gopal Rai had been arrested.

Apart from this, the police have arrested several party leaders including Adil Ahmad Khan, Lok Sabha convenor and elected councillors since Sunday.

Bhardwaj said that the leaders should have been presented in court in due time.

He alleged that Sisodia was arrested on the basis of the same stale story that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had been telling since May 2022. He demanded to know the reason behind the sudden arrest despite the approval of the liquor policy by then Lt. Governor Anil Baijal.

Bhardwaj questioned why the former Lt. Governor had not been interrogated even after 10 months.

There is no evidence against Sisodia and the Central government is torturing the AAP, said Bhardwaj.

--IANS

gcb/fs/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 19:01 IST

`
