Security tightened in Delhi ahead of AAP protest against Sisodia's arrest

on Monday morning was beefed up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg here as the Aam Aadmi Party has called for a protest against the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister by the in the excise policy case.

A senior police officer said heavy arrangements have been made on the stretch -- DDU Marg -- in central where both the BJP and the headquarters are located.

Traffic in the central part of the city is also likely to be affected during the day.

Senior leader Gopal Rai said the party will mark the day as a black day and will hold protests across the country against the arrest of Sisodia.

In Delhi, we will stage a protest at BJP's office at 12 noon, he said.

The on Sunday arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.

Sisodia's arrest, one of the highest-profile actions against an opposition leader, comes after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi's then health minister, in June last year. Both ministers have led what the Aam Aadmi Party describes as the successful transformation of Delhi's education and health services, contributing to the party's popularity and continued electoral success.

Police on Sunday had detained 50 people, including MP Sanjay Singh and minister Gopal Rai, who were protesting near the office.

