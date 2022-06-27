Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested by Delhi Police

Journalist and Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was arrested on Monday by the for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, officials said.

A case was earlier registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code against Zubair, K P S Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Crime), said.

Zubair joined the probe on Monday and after gathering sufficient evidence on record, he was arrested, Malhotra said.

He said Zubair is being produced before a magistrate for seeking police remand.

He will be produced before the Patiala House court.

"Our team of The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police's special cell has arrested him," an official told IANS.

India’s few fact-checking services, especially @AltNews, perform a vital service in our post-truth political environment, rife with disinformation. They debunk falsehoods whoever perpetrates them. To arrest @zoo_bear is an assault on truth. He should be released immediately. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 27, 2022

The Special Cell will also write to Twitter to preserve his tweets of six months to one year.

