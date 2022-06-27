-
ALSO READ
Spinner Mohammad Nawaz lifts Pakistan to big win over West Indies
'Narrow-minded': India slams OIC on Prophet Mohammad controversy
LIVE: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested by Delhi police
Centre working with Delhi, Mumbai police, says Vaishnaw on 'Bulli Bai'
Mumbai police summons Nupur Sharma for her remarks against Prophet Mohammad
-
Journalist and Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was arrested on Monday by the Delhi Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, officials said.
A case was earlier registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code against Zubair, K P S Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Crime), said.
Zubair joined the probe on Monday and after gathering sufficient evidence on record, he was arrested, Malhotra said.
He said Zubair is being produced before a magistrate for seeking police remand.
He will be produced before the Patiala House court.
"Our team of The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police's special cell has arrested him," an official told IANS.
The Special Cell will also write to Twitter to preserve his tweets of six months to one year.
India’s few fact-checking services, especially @AltNews, perform a vital service in our post-truth political environment, rife with disinformation. They debunk falsehoods whoever perpetrates them. To arrest @zoo_bear is an assault on truth. He should be released immediately.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 27, 2022
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU