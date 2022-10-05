JUST IN
Religion-based population imbalance cannot to be ignored: RSS chief
'Need to empower women', says RSS chief in his Vijayadashami address
CBI files first chargesheet in 2G scam; names DMK's A Raja as 'mastermind'
RSS chief bats for comprehensive population policy for all communities
Maharashtra's Thane records 40 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 302
EAM S Jaishankar to begin first New Zealand, Australia visit from today
Dussehra reinforces faith in righteousness, says Vice President Dhankhar
India's Mars orbiter dies after 6-month mission lasts eight years
From stubs to soft toys, this Indian factory reprocesses cigarette ends
3 JeM terrorists neutralised in Jammu-Kashmir's Shopian encounter
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
As pandemic eases, celebrities buy multi-crore apartments in Mumbai
Business Standard

Alt News' Prateek Sinha, Mohammed Zubair nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to people "who have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind"

Topics
Alt News | nobel peace prize | Journalism

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mohammed Zubair
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police in June this year.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday at 11 am (Norway local time) will announce the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to people “who have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.”

This year, among many world leaders and politicians, two Indian journalists have also made the cut to be the favorites to win the prestigious award. According to a Reuters survey, co-founders of India's fact-checking website AltNews, Pratik Sinha, and Mohammed Zubair have been nominated by Norwegian lawmakers for the Nobel peace award.

Sinha and Zubair have been nominated for "battling misinformation", methodologically debunking rumors and fake news circulating on social media, and calling out hate speech through their fact-checking website.

The nomination of AltNews co-founders comes on the sidelines of the recent arrest of Zubair by the Delhi Police in June over a four-year-old tweet. His arrest was condemned by journalists around the world, as the Editors Guild of India in a statement on June 28 stated, “It is apparent that AltNews’ alert vigilance was resented by those who use disinformation as a tool to polarize the society and rake nationalist sentiments.”

Meanwhile, the Committee to Protect Journalists, while calling for Zubair's release, said his arrest was “another low for press freedom in India, where the government has created a hostile and unsafe environment for members of the press reporting on sectarian issues.”

Zubair was granted bail nearly a month later, on July 20 by the Supreme Court.

Among others who have been nominated for the Nobel peace prize are Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, British nature broadcaster David Attenborough, the World Health Organization, environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Pope Francis, Tuvalu’s foreign minister Simon Kofe, and Myanmar’s National Unity government.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Alt News

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 13:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.