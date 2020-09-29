Amarinder Singh's sit-in protest at Khatkar Kalaan is shameful: Badal

-
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday termed the sit-in protest at Khatkar Kalaan by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh as "shameful political nautanki" and alleged that "Singh's claim of farmers' struggle in Punjab turning violent" is a "ploy to weaken the peaceful movement."
"Pb CM's dharna at Khatkar Kalaan, known for Shaheed Bhagat Singh memorial, is shameful political nautanki. Utter disrespect! These were the very people Shaheed-e-Azam opposed when he was alive. Do Amarinder and company share any part of his ideology? They are only exploiting sentiments," Badal said in a tweet attaching a picture of his address to workers.
"Pb CM's claim of farmers' struggle in Punjab turning violent is a ploy to weaken the peaceful movement. I urge Punjab unit of #BJP, all political parties & organisations to join hands & save our farmers. Agri economy needs a boost & SAD will follow any effort in this direction," he added.
Badal demanded that Captain Amarinder Singh should "immediately issue an Ordinance to declare Punjab a Mandi (PMY) to prevent application of new anti-farmer Agri Acts. He must also repeal the APMC Act which he implemented in the state in 2017. The CM must deem it his constitutional obligation to Punjab."
SAD has quit the BJP-led NDA over the farm bills. With this, all three bills have now become acts- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
