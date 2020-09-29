PM Modi, Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina likely to meet in December: Report

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina are likely to hold a meeting in December, Bangladeshi media reported.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Memon, speaking to Dhaka Tribune, said that the two countries are discussing the matter and it is undecided whether the meeting would take place in person or virtually.
"It is too early to say whether the meeting will take place in person or virtually," Dr Momen said. "If the Covid-19 situation remains unchanged, the meeting will be virtual."
Meanwhile, Momen and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are slated to hold a Bangladesh-India Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) on Tuesday.
Terming India as Bangladesh's "best friend", Momen said that the two countries have "many things to discuss".
Rohingya crisis, water sharing in common rivers, energy, connectivity, bilateral trade and border issues will be the key features in the meeting, Dhaka Tribune reported.
