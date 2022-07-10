Amarnath cloudburst: IAF deploys eight helicopters for rescue efforts

-
The Indian Air Force on Saturday said it deployed eight helicopters as part of the rescue and relief operations following the cloudburst incident near the Amarnath cave shrine.
The death toll in the flash flood triggered by heavy rain near the shrine rose to 16.
The IAF said four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal helicopters were deployed for rescue and relief efforts at the Amarnath shrine.
"The Cheetal helicopters flew 45 sorties, inducting five NDRF and Army personnel and 3.5 tonnes of relief material while evacuating 45 survivors from the holy cave," an IAF spokesperson said.
The Mi-17V5 helicopters flew 20 sorties, delivered 9.5 tonnes of relief material and evacuated 64 survivors, the official said adding the choppers brought back seven mortal remains from the area.
An-32 transport aircraft and a Dornier plane are also being utilised to airlift hand-held radar equipment from Imphal to Srinagar.
"Air assets continue to be on standby at all major air bases in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh areas," the spokesperson said.
