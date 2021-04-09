Amid Covid-19 surge, Delhi CM announces closure of schools for all classes

-
Schools in the national capital will remain closed for all classes till further orders due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.
The national capital has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. On Thursday, the daily case count breached the 7,000-mark for the first time this year.
"Due to rising cases of COVID-19, schools in Delhi will remain closed for all classes till further orders," Kejriwal tweeted.
The Delhi government had last week announced that students of any classes will not be called to school in the new academic session.
However, class 10 and class 12 students who are due to appear in board exams in May-June were going to school with consent of their parents.
Delhi had recorded 7,437 COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while24 more people had died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death tollto 11,157.
