Amid Covid surge, Uddhav open to complete lockdown in Mumbai: Minister

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus surge in Maharashtra: Udhhav's 'majboori' & other key updates
Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra linked to delay in testing, shows data
Coronavirus LIVE: Global coronavirus cases exceed 50 mn after 30-day spike
DATA STORY: India's doubling time for total corona cases increases to 40.4 days
DATA STORY: Now, Kerala has the highest Covid caseload after Maharashtra
-
With coronavirus cases rising in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed all officials to keep options open, said Aslam Shaikh, Guardian Minister for Mumbai, on Tuesday.
"In Mumbai, cases are a bit higher. The Chief Minister has instructed all administration officers to take a decision on whatever is necessary; be it imposing a partial lockdown, increasing testing, or go for a complete lockdown," said Shaikh.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased by over 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, taking its tally to 3,34,572, an official said.
Monday's addition of 1,008 cases was, however, a dip from the 1,100 plus figures notched up on the preceding five days, including 1,300 on Sunday.
Four deaths took the toll to 11,504 while 956 people getting discharged during the day took the recovery count in the metropolis to 3,11,407, he added.
The average daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has increased to 0.31 per cent from 0.17 per cent on February 18, while the case doubling time shortened from 417 days to 225 days now, BMC data showed.
With 17,849 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 34,34,610.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU